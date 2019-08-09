King 'Kempo' needs broad shoulders
It is fortunate Springbok prop and Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson has broad shoulders because he will need them in the months ahead.
The former hard man of the Bok scrum has been charged with ensuring the Kings make a fast start in the Guinness PRO14...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.