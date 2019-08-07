Banyana must step up a gear against Zim

Defending champs will field strongest side in Thursday’s semifinal

As the Cosafa Women’s Championship turns into the home straight, Banyana Banyana will look to take their performance up a notch as they strive to be crowned the best team in Southern Africa.



Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she would field her best team against Zimbabwe in their semifinal on Thursday...

