Erasmus ‘worried’ about trimming Bok squad for World Cup

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted to being “worried” as he edged closer to finalising his Rugby World Cup squad after a three-day training camp in Auckland following last week’s draw against the All Blacks.

The Boks have one more Rugby Championship fixture – against Argentina in Salta next week – followed by a friendly against the same opponents in Pretoria a week later.

After that‚ Erasmus will name his 31-man squad for the World Cup in Japan.

“There are 36 to 38 players in our camp and in our plans at this stage‚” Erasmus said from Auckland.

“It’ll be tough for me personally because there are going to be six or seven guys who’ll fall out of the squad and I’m already worried about that.