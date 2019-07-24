EP plan to topple Argentines
Meticulous preparation on the training ground will be essential if the Elephants want to topple the unbeaten Argentine Jaguares on Saturday, EP coach Chumani Booi said.
So far the Jaguares have been unstoppable in the Currie Cup First Division and the Elephants will be facing their biggest test of the season at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele (kick-off 3pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.