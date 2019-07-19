It’s time for Baxter to go, says Da Gama

Owen da Gama believes Bafana Bafana will be better off with a new coach at the helm.

The Highlands Park mentor did not mince his words when asked if Bafana needed a new coach, saying beleaguered incumbent Stuart Baxter must make way for someone who will play the “South African way”.

Da Gama‚ who served as assistant to former Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba‚ said he was speaking out as a concerned citizen.

He also warned the football authorities to stop hiring foreign coaches.

“If we look at the best countries in the world . . . Brazil have never taken a foreign coach.

“Germany‚ they have never taken a foreign coach. France‚ they don’t take foreign coaches‚” he said.

“I wish Bafana could have the same approach and use our speed‚ our skill and our explosiveness to play our football.

“Not to play another brand of football.”

Bafana exited the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt at the quarterfinal stage after a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria a few days ago, but it was Baxter’s ultra-conservative approach in the team’s 1-0 group stage defeats to Ivory Coast and Morocco that drew the most criticism.

Although Bafana outplayed and outfoxed host nation Egypt in the round of 16 after advancing as the third best-placed finisher from Group D‚ the overall performance was overwhelmingly disappointing, with the scrappy 1-0 win over Namibia the only saving grace.

Da Gama‚ who revealed his ambitions to coach Bafana one day‚ said something needed to be done to save the team.

He mentioned Gavin Hunt‚ Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela as possible replacements for Baxter.

Da Gama went on to criticise Baxter on his limited use of the reigning SA Footballer of the Year at the Afcon finals.

Thembinkosi Lorch was on the bench for three outings and only got his chance in the last 16 win over Egypt in a game he scored the only goal of the match.

The Pirates star was hauled off with just over 30 minutes to go in the defeat against Nigeria‚ something that Da Gama flatly criticised.