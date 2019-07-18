Australia name team to face the Springboks at Ellis Park

Australia have selected uncapped Melbourne Rebels number eight Isi Naisarani for the Rugby Championship opener against South Africa at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, but there is no place in the squad yet for the returning James O'Connor.

Fijian-born Naisarani, who moved to Australia five years ago, will pack down with captain Michael Hooper and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto at the back of the scrum and be given the chance to stake his claim for a place at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Prop James Slipper will play his first Test since 2016, while scrumhalf Nic White also returns after he last featured against New Zealand four years ago.

White's inclusion means 100-cap veteran Will Genia starts on the bench, along with prop Harry Johnson-Holmes, who will make his Test debut if used after flying in late this week following injuries in training to Scott Sio and Tom Robertson.