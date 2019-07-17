Eduard Coetzee has moved from the chief operating officer to the higher and more significant office of chief executive officer of the Sharks.

Rugby website sarugbymag reported that the Sharks had confirmed Du Preez's departure but the Sharks' communications manager Novashni Chetty said the franchise was still in talks with Du Preez.

Du Preez has been in charge of the Sharks for three turbulent years and only has a Currie Cup success and three Super Rugby quarter-finals to show for his efforts.

“What Gary (Teichmann) said was that we're currently in talks with him and with Robert regarding his future and we'll be releasing a decision in the coming days‚” Chetty said.

Coetzee‚ a former Sharks player himself‚ will start in September while Teichmann will help ease the new man into the role. Teichmann was at the helm for three years.

The 39-year-old Coetzee‚ who was a prop in his playing days‚ has been with the Sharks since 2014 in the COO position.

Coetzee called time on his on-field action in 2011 while playing for French Club Biarritz.

The chairman of the Sharks Board of Directors Stephen Saad said Coetzee was going to be able to take the franchise into a position of strength.

“Eduard’s strong working relationship with Gary over the last three years means that his elevation to CEO will be a continuance of a vision to take the Sharks franchise from strength to strength as a sports team and as a business.

"We will all be there to support him every step of the way” Saad said.

Coetzee‚ who will receive a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal later this year‚ said he would build on the foundation left by Teichmann.

“My strategy will be to build on the platform and stability created by Gary during his tenure.

"The basic business principles of corporate governance and financial controls are non-negotiable fundamentals in our business and will be amplified going forward‚” Coetzee said.

“As a strategy I believe that people process culture‚ culture is my strategy and it needs to be worked on daily in order to be effective.

"Driving the Sharks culture will create unity from top to bottom.

"When the chips are down‚ absolute alignment is key...a strong culture will align individuals in a tough environment like professional sport.”