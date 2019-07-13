Banyana Banyana have remained unchanged at number 49 in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings‚ unable to gather ground after their showing at the recent World Cup in France.

It means they stay in third place on the African list‚ behind Nigeria (36 in the world) and Cameroon (41)‚ who were both able to make their World Cup showing count by climbing two and five places respectively on the global list.

Banyana remain one shy of their highest ranking of 48 achieved in 2018‚ but will have the chance to earn some ranking points at the up-coming COSAFA Women’s Championship that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 31-August 11.

Immediately after that the side faces a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier against Botswana in what remains a busy year for the national side.

World champions USA remain the leading side in the world having extended their advantage ahead of Germany‚ Netherlands‚ France and England.

The Netherlands‚ who Banyana played in Cape Town in January‚ are in their highest ever position after a runner-up place in only their second World Cup appearance.

Banyana are winless in their last 13 matches‚ but have won the COSAFA championship for the last two years.

They open their 2019 campaign against minnows Comoros on July 31‚ a side they beat 13-0 five years ago‚ and then tackle Malawi (August 2) and Madagascar (August 6).