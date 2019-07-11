Desiree Ellis: No unhappy player at Banyana

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has dismissed claims that she has lost the dressing room.

In the wake of Banyana's group-stage elimination at their maiden World Cup in France last month, it emerged that a number of senior players no longer saw eye to eye with Ellis.

The fact that the likes of Jermaine Seoposenwe, Linda Motlhalo and Leandra Smeda among others - who had played a pivotal role when Banyana finished as runners-up at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana late last year - were reduced to fringe players in France further aggravated these allegations.

"I don't think there's an unhappy player at Banyana. When you have the group of players the dynamics are always like that. There's never anything wrong," said Ellis

In France, Ellis mostly preferred less-experienced troops such Kholosa Biyana and Amanda Mthandi in the positions usually played by Smeda and Seoposenwe.