The Currie Cup may be a watered down tournament but the significance of this year's event is not lost on Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

However‚ the Springbok coach warned that it would be difficult for new players to fight their way into Springbok reckoning through the tournament.

“I don’t think anyone new in the Currie Cup will play their way into the Bok squad.

"I think if it was someone who was injured and someone who we have been looking at but no one new will play their way into the team through the Currie Cup‚” Erasmus said.

“I know it’s the wrong thing to say but it is not realistic. We have a lot of guys who just missed out but who we are monitoring.”