It took a while and it came too late‚ but the real Hashim Amla finally stood up at the 2019 men’s Cricket World Cup on Friday.

His unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka at the Riverside was his second half-century in seven innings at the tournament‚ following the 55 he made against New Zealand.

Unlike that stodgy effort‚ which took him 83 balls‚ Friday’s was the first time since Amla scored 50s in both of South Africa’s warm-up games that he has looked like the player who has anchored the innings for much of the past 11 years.

He faced 105 balls and hit only five fours at the Riverside‚ but he played with the timing and sureness of old.

The unbroken stand of 175 he shared with Faf du Plessis‚ who was 96 not out‚ earned South Africa victory — only their second in eight games — by nine wickets with 12.4 overs to spare.