'You can feel in the dressingroom the guys are hurting‚' - Faf du Plessis

New Zealand’s four-wicket win over South Africa in their World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday took a high toll on Faf du Plessis and his team.

“It’s tough‚ you can feel in the dressingroom the guys are hurting‚” Du Plessis said after the match‚ which all but took South Africa out of the mix for a place in the semi-finals.

“I’m feeling five years older. My body is really sore after that. We left everything out there‚ and that's all I can ask for as a captain — that the guys fought. They showed that.”

But that wasn’t enough to stop the New Zealanders from inflicting South Africa’s fourth loss in six games at a tournament in which they have won only once.

“Unfortunately‚ we've just not been as good as the opposition that we've played against‚” Du Plessis said.