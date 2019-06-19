Senegal should clinch Afcon Group B

This year's Afcon, starting on Friday until July 21 in Egypt, promises to be one of the closest to call in recent memory as all the big guns of African football qualified.

Sihle Ndebele unpacks Group B of the continental showpiece.

Algeria

All eyes may be on tricky Manchester City left-winger Riyad Mahrez to do wonders, but Fenerbahce's Islam Slimani is expected to lead the attack alongside Yacine Brahimi of FC Porto.

French coach Djamel Belmadi called up only one locally based player in midfielder Hicham Boudaoui of Paradou. Algeria's goalkeeping department, featuring Saudi Arabia-based Rais M'Bolhi and Azzedine Doukha, appears their weakest link .

Key player: Riyad Mahrez

Squad

Goalkeepers: Rais M'Bolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja

Defenders: Aissa Mandi, Mehdi Zeffane, Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Halliche, Mehdi Tahrat, Djamel Benlamri, Youcef Atal, Mohamed Fares

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla, Ismail Bennacer , Mehdi Abeid, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlene Guedioura, Hicham Boudaoui

Forwards: Adam Ounas , Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Yacine Brahimi, Baghdad Bounedjah,Youcef Belaili.

Coach: Djamel Belmadi (France)

Kenya