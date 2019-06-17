Kings want Braam to plug holes
Last season the Kings conceded a massive 735 points in 21 games and the business consortium are desperate to plug the hole.
Last season the Kings conceded a massive 735 points in 21 games and the business consortium are desperate to plug the hole.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.