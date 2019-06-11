Smit, Gerber take CrossFit titles itle

PREMIUM

By Amir Chetty -

Schalk Smit and Francie Gerber were crowned the best CrossFit athletes in the Bay after the pair claimed the individual men’s and women’s titles at the Endurade East Cape Championships at the weekend. Competing in the individuals RX division, the pair punched above their weight in their respective competitions on their way to claiming their titles.

