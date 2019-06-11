Bay surf spot Pipe ready to welcome world at SA Open of Surfing

The surfing spectacle will be the penultimate stop on the City Surf Series calendar, and stop number six of seven on the WSL Africa Tour, which culminates with the Ballito Pro present by O’Neill on July 1.

Being the only QS 3000 ranked event for women in Africa, the entry list will see no less than 22 countries represented, making up 80 percent of the field alongside the 13 South African competitors to compete at the illustrious event.

A new champion will be crowned as Brisa Hennessy (CRI) will not be defending her title.

The world-class field of international competitors will include top seeds Philippa Anderson (AUS) and Mahina Maeda (JPN) as well as former world champion Sofía Mulánovich (PER) and former Championship Tour surfer Pauline Ado (FRA).

Hawaii's Zoe McDougall, who earned a handful of victories in South Africa including the Volkswagen SA Open Junior title in 2018, returns to PE for her first competition on the WSL Africa Tour.

National hopes will rest squarely on the shoulders of former WSL CT competitor, Victoria Bay’s Bianca Buitendag, who will be the spearhead of a strong local contingent of South Africa female surfers.

Teal Hogg from Durban was awarded the WSL Africa wildcard while youngsters Zoë Steyn (East London) and Ceara Knight(Kommetjie) also received the two event wildcard entries.

The men’s QS1000 event is set for some epic wave battles as the cream of the QS charts head to the Bay.