Letsoaka defends underfire Senong

In the wake of Amajita's failure to progress to the knockout phase of the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Poland, many have questioned coach Thabo Senong's credentials.

It was the second consecutive U-20 World Cup that SA failed to reach the knockout stages with Senong at the helm as they also bombed out in South Korea in 2017.

Nevertheless, ex-Amajita coach Serame Letsoaka has defended Senong, citing deficiency in mental strength on the players' side as a factor for their latest failure.

"The mentality of our players is the biggest problem. Our players are too much in a comfort zone . it's not Thabo who must be blamed," Letsoaka told Sowetan from Botswana, where he's the technical director of the country's football association, yesterday.

"In the first game against Argentina [5-2 defeat], when we started to dominate we quickly went into our comfort zone. A coach cannot teach the mental toughness, it must be instilled at a young age."