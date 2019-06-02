SA crash to second World Cup loss against record-breaking Bangladesh

South Africa’s Cricket World Cup hopes took a dive when they crashed to their second loss of the tournament against Bangladesh at the Oval on Sunday.

Having been beaten by favourites England by 104 runs at the same ground on Thursday, Faf du Plessis’ team were on the receiving end of a record-break effort by the Bangladeshis.

Their total of 330/6 was the highest they have made in one-day internationals.

It proved out of South Africa’s reach by 21 runs — they slumped to 309/8 in reply.

The South Africans seemed flat and listless throughout, and are likely to find the going even tougher against India in Southampton on Wednesday.

Having come to the tournament on the back of slim belief among even their most ardent fans that could improve on previous performances in the tournament, South Africa are in danger of falling below those expectations.