The Nick Kyrgios one-man circus rolls into Paris for French Open

With two completed matches on clay, a petulant tournament default in Rome and character assassinations of some of the game's leading players, Nick Kyrgios's French Open build-up has been more or less normal by his unorthodox standards.

It may be a little frosty in the locker room at Roland Garros after the Australian described 11-times champion Rafa Nadal as a sore loser and Novak Djokovic as obsessed with being liked in an explosive podcast interview last week.

The Parisian crowd may also be a little scornful after he said the French Open "absolutely sucks" compared to Wimbledon in a video he shot himself and posted on social media.

By his own admission, Kyrgios has virtually no chance of winning the tournament on a surface he "hates", with the odds on him taking out any of the other three Grand Slams not significantly higher.

And yet, few players will be that keen to see his name bracketed with theirs in the draw, for all the likelihood the lanky world number 36 will spontaneously combust mid-match and ease their passage into the next round.