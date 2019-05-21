Williams just wants to wipe off memories of Brazil 'chesa mpama'

It's been a season to remember for SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, but there's also a painful reminder about Bafana Bafana that's weighing heavily on him.

Williams, 27, is expected to be in the Bafana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations starting next month in Egypt.

Following his fine season with Matsatsantsa, he was voted the PSL's best goalkeeper for the 2018/19 campaign at the weekend. He's encouraged to go and fight for the number one jersey with Darren Keet of Bidvest Wits.

Kaizer Chiefs' Itumeleng Khune, who's the nation's number one, is expected to miss out on the tournament because of a shoulder injury that has sidelined him for months.

Williams, however, feels that even after a good season, the nation just can't seem to forget about his Bafana debut five years ago when he conceded five goals against Brazil at FNB Stadium.

The Port Elizabeth-born shotstopper, however, is a patient man and believes he's destined to do well in international football. After all, he kept working hard even when he wasn't nominated for the Goalkeeper of the Season gong for the last seven years. His only nomination was in the 2011/12 season, which was his first in the top-flight.

"It's a sad reality that I'm facing at the moment, because people keep throwing the Brazil game in my face. I need a big performance (for Bafana) for people to get over that. if I get the opportunity, this time I'll make sure I grab it with both hands," admitted Williams, who was speaking after receiving his award at Durban's International Convention Centre.