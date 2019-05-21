Pitso Mosimane wants to put his efforts on youth football

It's not going to happen anytime soon, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that his burning desire is to produce complete footballers capable of representing the nation on the world stage.

Mosimane, 54, has an impressive CV in the PSL, with league titles and domestic cup competitions to his name.

On the international stage, he has also coached Bafana Bafana and won the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians. So what could be next for him?

Mosimane, who has won the PSL Coach of the Season award for the second season running, has hinted he may some day quit club football and run a youth football academy.

"I would like to do youth football and to understand it more," revealed Mosimane, while speaking at Durban's International Convention Centre at the PSL awards at the weekend.