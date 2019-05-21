Coach Stuart Baxter announces provisional Africa Cup of Nations squad

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a provisional 28-man selection squad for a training camp in Johannesburg ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus and Maritzburg United midfielder Fortune Makaringe were mildly surprising call-ups in an otherwise fairly standard combination for the camp from June 2 to July 12.

Two potential naturalised South Africans - Crystal Palace's 20-year-old centreback Nikola Tavares and FC Zurich right-back Joel Untersee - are two additional members named‚ who would take the squad to 30 in number‚ but will only arrive pending their paperwork being confirmed in time for the camp.