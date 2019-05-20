Port Elizabeth bodybuilder Ki-Yano Schoonraad bags Arnold Classic title

The 20 year old bikini fitness competitor also claimed second in the open line up

PREMIUM

By Amir Chetty -

Taking to the stage on last Friday, Schoonraad was a cut above her competitors as she claimed the win before later taking the runner up spot in the under 169cm open line up of the same category.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.