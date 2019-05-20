Port Elizabeth bodybuilder Ki-Yano Schoonraad bags Arnold Classic title
The 20 year old bikini fitness competitor also claimed second in the open line up
Taking to the stage on last Friday, Schoonraad was a cut above her competitors as she claimed the win before later taking the runner up spot in the under 169cm open line up of the same category.
