'Let’s be honest‚ I think Lorch deserves to be Footballer of the Season‚' says Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was happy to see club veteran Hlompho Kekana finally win something at the weekend after watching the midfielder come painfully close to individual glory over the years.
After years of watching his rivals ascend the winners' podium to claim individual prizes that Kekana himself was in the running for‚ the Sundowns midfielder finally tasted the sweet fruits of success when he beat teammate Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch to the Midfielder of the Season award at the Premier Soccer League Awards in Durban on Sunday night.
Kekana lost out to Lorch in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season categories but Mosimane was happy that his captain won something on the night.
“Let’s be honest‚” said Mosimane‚ “I think Lorch deserves to be the Football of the Season‚ let’s be honest.
“Let’s not take it away from him (Lorch) because the boy played well. He ran‚ he ran all the time and he scored goals.
“I’m happy Kekana for winning something before he retires because he’s been consistent for six years and that’s what I want to see from Lorch.
“Can he (Lorch) be nominated for six years?
"At least he (Kekana) got it and I can’t dedicate my award to him anymore. I’m happy for Kekana but a little bit sad for Themba Zwane.
“If it was me as a coach‚ because I like all my players‚ I would give one to Lorch‚ give one to Themba Zwane and give one to Keke.
“If it was me‚ but this is not about the emotions. It’s not a social welfare where you have to give there and you don’t give there.
“You must give where it is supposed to be and if it is voted that way‚ we must respect that.”
The award has reinvigorated Kekana and motivated him to go in search for more accolades next season.
“It would be nice to win the MTN 8 for an example‚ but a team like Sundowns has a bigger picture which is to win big trophies‚” said the Sundowns captain of the trophy that is still missing in his cabinet after winning league titles‚ Telkom Knockout‚ Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions with the Brazilians over the years.
“Whichever trophy that comes we want to win‚ just like I always wanted to win something at the PSL Awards.”
Kekana has been nominated for the big PSL awards in the past six seasons but it was the first time that he won an individual accolade on Sunday.