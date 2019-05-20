'Let’s be honest‚ I think Lorch deserves to be Footballer of the Season‚' says Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was happy to see club veteran Hlompho Kekana finally win something at the weekend after watching the midfielder come painfully close to individual glory over the years.

After years of watching his rivals ascend the winners' podium to claim individual prizes that Kekana himself was in the running for‚ the Sundowns midfielder finally tasted the sweet fruits of success when he beat teammate Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch to the Midfielder of the Season award at the Premier Soccer League Awards in Durban on Sunday night.

Kekana lost out to Lorch in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season categories but Mosimane was happy that his captain won something on the night.

“Let’s be honest‚” said Mosimane‚ “I think Lorch deserves to be the Football of the Season‚ let’s be honest.