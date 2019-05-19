Tulani Mbenge walked away with the big prize at the SA Boxing Awards in Sandton on Friday night.

The IBO welterweight champion won the Male Boxer of the Year for 2018‚ with Melissa Miller taking the trophy in the Female category.

Zolani Tete‚ the Male Boxer for the previous year‚ was one of four recipients of special achievements.

Two of the other three were IBF flyweight titleholder Moruti Mthalane and his stablemate‚ former IBF‚ WBA and Ring magazine junior-flyweight champion Hekkie Budler.

None of the trio‚ the only SA fighters to have held bona fide titles in the year under review‚ had been nominated for the Boxer award.

Tete was also awarded for his 11-second destruction of countryman Siboniso Gonya in Belfast.

And his Last Born Promotions also made the podium with Xolani Mampunye taking Most Promising Promoter.

Colin Nathan‚ who coaches Mthalane and Budler‚ was named Trainer of the Year while Teris Ntutu of Rumble Africa Promotions‚ the East London-based backer of Nathan’s Boxer nominee‚ Azinga Fuzile‚ was handed the Promoter of the Year award.

The winners are:

Male boxer of the year: Tulani Mbenge

Female boxer of the year: Mellisa Miller

Male fight of the year: Mzoxolo Ndwayana v Shaun Ness

Female fight of the year: Asandiswa Nxokwana v Sherodine Fortuin

Male prospect of the year: Ayabonga Sonjica

Female prospect of the year: Simangele Hadebe

Media person of the year: Thabiso Mosia

Female ring official of the year: Siya Vabaza

Male ring official of the year: Alan Matakane

Most promising ring official of the year: Simphiwe Gceba

Knockout of the year: Zolani Tete v Siboniso Gonya

Trainer of the Year: Colin Nathan

Promoter of the year: Teris Ntutu (Rumble Africa Promotions)

Most promising promoter of the year: Xolani Mampunye of Last-Born Promotions

Manager of the year: Colleen McAusland

Special achievements: Zolani Tete‚ Hekkie Budler‚ Moruti Mthalane‚ Xaba Boxing Promotions

Lifetime achievement awards: Themba Zulu‚ Les Andreasen‚ Gladys Tsenene‚ Jeff Ellis‚ Mzoli Madyaka.