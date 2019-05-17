It’s all go for golf festival

Humewood Golf Club is calling all amateur golfers to put their skills to the test and win awesome prizes at the Lexus Whack, Waggle & Win Festival later in May.

The event, sponsored by car manufacturer Lexus, will offer players and their families the chance to renew friendly rivalries on the famed links course.

Club manager Brendan Timm said the festival would see about 800 players taking part from May 29 to June 2.

The live entertainment will see a host of sporting celebrities visit the club, with a different theme to be covered on each evening.

Tom Swartz, Survivor SA winner in 2018, will be the master of ceremonies.

“We will have former Proteas cricketers Pat Symcox, Meyrick Pringle and Warriors star Christiaan Jonker, joining us on the Thursday evening,” Timm said.

“Friday night has a rugby theme with ex-Springboks Robbi Kempson and Danie Gerber to entertain.

“Saturday night is comedy night and you can book your tickets at the Humewood Golf Club as there is limited seating.”

A daily prize-giving ceremony will be held where an auction with signed sports memorabilia, golf tours and hampers will be up for grabs.

“This is a great opportunity for Lexus Port Elizabeth and we will be having demo cars here to test drive, as well as a track around the course where you can experience the performance of our off-road vehicles,” Lexus spokesperson Ofenste Boloko said.

Tickets are R180 a round and bookings for the event can be made at bookings@humewoodgolfclub.co.za