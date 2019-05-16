Chris Morris knew he wasn't a first pick to go to the World Cup but even now that he's going to the event‚ he'd made peace with the fact it was a fair decision to leave him out.

Being an honest player‚ Morris admitted that he wasn't consistent enough to command a place in the initial 15-man squad. Morris‚ though‚ said the selectors were honest enough to give him the clarity he required but that didn't put him down.

“I had a honest conversation with the selectors in terms of where I sit with them in terms of the World Cup because you think of that when you perform.

"There's so much noise around World Cup selection so I needed a bit of clarity.

"The clarity was that I wasn't in line for the World Cup and I was behind a couple of players‚” Morris said.

“I could appreciate the honesty‚ I could appreciate where I was and I could understand because the guys were doing a lot better than I was.