How will SA handle World Cup hosts England's red-hot batting unit?

With England making a tall chase of 359 against Pakistan in Bristol on Tuesday evening look like a walk in the park‚ the focus has again shifted to how South Africa will handle the World Cup hosts' red-hot batting unit at the end of the month.

This is the headache facing Proteas coach Ottis Gibson‚ but the Barbadian hasn't lost his sense of optimism ahead of the May 30 tournament opener against the hosts at The Oval.

England may have deprived themselves of Alex Hales because of his disciplinary issues but strength in depth has been a hallmark of the Trevor Bayliss regime.

Gibson though said England have the most pressure to deal with because of being hosts and favourites.

“England are the favourites and everybody is talking about them‚" he said.