Tschops Sipuka takes one for the All Power Audi team

All Power Audi/Moss Racing driver Tschops Sipuka had a hand in Simon Moss extending his lead at the top of the 2019 GTC Championships in Cape Town on Saturday.

Sipuka, who has a long history with racing and the Moss racing clan, took one for the team after he gave up his car to teammate Moss and thereby help him extend his lead to 12 points at the top of the standings.

Speaking about the gesture, Sipuka said it was something that needed to be done if the team were to continue on their quest to be top of the pile come the end of the season.

“A decision had to be made and it’s all based on the championship, so I hope that if I was in his shoes, he would have done the same for me.

“Nonetheless, when you can see the whole team’s success hinges on you, you are prepared to take a back seat and let others take the glory for the moment. We get on really well as a team, but as mentally difficult as it was to hand over the keys, I had to, for the sake of something bigger,” he said.