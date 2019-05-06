Sport

EP coach hopes for more after smashing win

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 06 May 2019

After losing their opening SuperSport Challenge match to Boland, the Elephants got their campaign back on track with a convincing display at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Straight up: SA kids explain politics and the elections
SPAR Women's Challenge 2019

Most Read

X