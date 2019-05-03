Fijian flyer to start for Elephants

Fijian flyer Meli Rokoua will start at centre for the EP Elephants when they face the SWD Eagles in a crunch Super Sport Rugby Challenge clash at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday.

Rokoua is one of a number of Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 players who have been brought in to bolster the team.

EP will be hoping that Rokoua and his centre partner Ntabeni Dukisa provide the cutting edge needed to ruffle the feathers of the Eagles.

Talented Oliver Zono, who returns from injury, will wear the No 10 jersey and will have a crucial role to play.

After being beaten 34-6 by Boland in their opening Rugby Challenge clash, the margin for error will be small in round two of the competition.

EP will start the game with their confidence boosted following an impressive 40-21 win over SWD in a warm-up match in Plettenberg Bay in April.

“We were very disappointed with the loss against Boland, but we have not lost an inch of hope,” EP manager Thando Manana said.

“We are not making any excuses after ther Boland loss and now we know what to expect in the competition, so we will take the knock and hold our heads up high.”

Team:

(Nos 1 to 15): Xandre Vos, Mihlali Mpafi, Luvuyo Pupuma, Lindokuhle Welemu, Lubabalo Mtyanda (capt), Diego Williams, Rynardt van Wyk, Steph De Wit, Richmond Gora, Oliver Zono, Athi Mayinje, Ntabeni Dukisa, Meli Rokoua, Mike Makase, Mike Botha. Replacements: (Nos 16 to 22): Tembekile Boltina, Justin Forwood, Pieter Scholtz, Anele Lungisa, Sonwabo Majola, Sonwabile Mantyoyi, Tristan Fourie