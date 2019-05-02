Sport

WATCH: Massive support for Caster Semenya after court decision

By Jessica Levitt - 02 May 2019

Support for Caster Semenya continues to race in after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday sided with an IAAF ruling which forces female athletes to regulate testosterone levels.

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya's appeal for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to halt the introduction of regulations to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences of sexual development has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Semenya said she was “pleased” the judges had admitted that the IAAF’s regulations were “discriminatory against certain women“‚ adding that the ruling had “actually made me stronger.”

The hashtag used to stand in solidarity with Semenya‚ #HandsOffCaster‚ was again revived as thousands of people voiced their concern and outrage over the decision.

Semenya has 30 days to appeal the ruling. It will be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The decision has been labelled by many as discriminatory and sexist. Here’s a snapshot of the outrage on Twitter.

