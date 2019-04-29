Benni McCarthy looking forward to spoiling party‚ starting with Orlando Pirates

Benni McCarthy says he wants to toss a hand grenade in among the title-chasing frontrunners and then sit back and enjoy watching what unfolds.

“We like to ruffle a few feathers‚” joked the Cape Town City coach as he looked forward to Saturday’s meeting with log leaders Orlando Pirates at the Athlone Stadium – the penultimate game of the season for both clubs.

While City are still mathematically in the title race‚ McCarthy admits there is no chance of his club taking the title and so they are instead going to relish the role of spoiler this Saturday.

“I think Saturday will be the perfect time to ruffle a few feathers and just unpin that hand grenade and drop it there and see what happens.

“I’m saying to Wits and Sundowns we are going to throw a hand grenade in the middle there and let them all fight it out with Pirates!