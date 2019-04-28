Warriors claim home semi-final with victory over Knights

The Knights came to Buffalo Park on Sunday, lost the toss, then lost the plot and finally lost the match to a Warriors side, whose four-wicket victory ensured them a home semi-final when the CSA T20 Challenge knock-out matches start on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Buffalo Park.

Without a doubt the hero for the Warriors was fast bowler Andrew Birch who bowled fast and furiously to take four of the first five Knights’ wickets to fall and have them deep in trouble at 38 for seven wickets in the 10th over of their innings.

In addition Birch was at the crease when victory was obtained.

The Knights were saved some blushes by veteran allrounder Ryan McLaren, who scored 39 not out and Tshepo Ntuli, 21 not out. The two batsmen added 58 unbeaten runs for the eighth wicket which took the Knights to a disappointing 96 for seven wickets in their 20 overs.

The first to go was left-hander Shadley van Schalkwyk, who mistimed a hook and was caught for four at 17 for one wicket. Two balls later Patrick Kruger was bowled for 11 with no addition to the score.