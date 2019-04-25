The SA athletics championships kicked off in Germiston on Thursday with world stars Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk on the start lists‚ but no host broadcaster.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) have failed to reach agreement yet with the cash-strapped SA Broadcast Corporation (SABC)‚ although a meeting was planned for Thursday afternoon‚ TimesLIVE understands.

The national broadcaster had previously had the contract to televise the national championships‚ Two Oceans Marathon and Comrades Marathon.

But in the absence of a deal there was no coverage of the Two Oceans last weekend and there’s nothing so far at the stadium on the eastern reaches of Johannesburg‚ apart from commentary-less live-streaming on ASA’s Facebook page.