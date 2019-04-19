The Stormers’ Super Rugby season has the chance to really gain momentum when they take on the Brumbies at Newlands this weekend now that the worst is behind them.

At the halfway point the Stormers have won exactly 50% of their matches – four from eight.

Significantly‚ though‚ two of those wins have been away from home while they have won their only two home games so far.

They now have a run of six home matches in the next eight. If ever there was an opportunity to make a late surge for a home playoff‚ this is it.

Last week’s performance against Australian conference leaders the Rebels in Melbourne was their most rounded display of the campaign.

They defended brilliantly‚ and were clinical and creative on attack‚ profiting from chances they carved out.