The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have responded to various “comments” allegedly made following Wednesday night’s 2-0 Absa Premiership win by SuperSport United against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld.

The statement by the league is somewhat confusing‚ though.

It is clearly aimed at Sundowns‚ and seemingly at their coach‚ Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane again made comments in the post-match press conference complaining about how long the league’s disciplinary committee (DC) is taking to sentence Downs in the Wayne Arendse ineligibility saga.

However the PSL’s statement is in reaction‚ the league said‚ to supposed complaints made about Sundowns’ tough fixture schedule.

This is confusing as Mosimane never blamed the league for his team’s punishing schedule currently‚ where Sundowns have juggled beating Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals with even more travel for domestic fixtures.

The PSL brought out a five-point statement‚ which did not name Mosimane directly.

It read: “After last night’s Absa Premiership fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United‚ certain regrettable comments were made.