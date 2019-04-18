Kaizer Chiefs’ star player Khama Billiat has a personal motivation for success in the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Billiat seemingly harbours no envy that his former team‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where he won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ have continued a path through continental football with their 5-1 aggregate thrashing of Al Ahly in the 2018-19 quarterfinals this month.

The little playmaker has enjoyed himself in his first season at Naturena‚ facing a new challenge in new surroundings trying to turn around Chiefs’ almost four-season barren trophy run‚ and‚ it has to be said‚ earning game time far more easily.

Billiat‚ the sparkplug in Chiefs’ attacking engine‚ is hoping for a strong finish to the season‚ in which a Nedbank Cup winners’ medal would be the cherry on top‚ to tee himself up for a successful Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for Zimbabwe in Egypt in June and July.

“Definitely. It’s going to give more confidence to the Afcon if you’re going to be on top of your game‚ if you finish the season strong‚” Billiat said.

“It gives you more confidence going into such a big tournament on a high.”

Zimbabwe had a tough draw‚ being placed in Group A with the hosts‚ Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.