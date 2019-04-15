South Africa’s rowers picked up two victories against tough competition at the Paolo d’Aloja regatta in Piediluco‚ Italy‚ at the weekend‚ in the men’s four and lightweight women’s single sculls.

The annual competition offered separate races on the Saturday and Sunday‚ which allowed national coach Roger Barrow the opportunity to mix up his squads.

The men’s four of David Hunt‚ Sandro Torrente‚ Kyle Schoonbee and Jake Green were third in Saturday’s A-final‚ just 1.34sec behind the European champion Romanians and 0.27sec behind Italy‚ the second-placed world championship runners-up.

But when Olympic medallists Lawrence Brittain and John Smith were brought in to team up with Hunt and Green on Sunday‚ they turned the tables on the field and powered to victory ahead of Italy‚ Serbia and Romania.

Brittain and Smith‚ the under-23 pair world champions in 2010‚ teamed up again as they ended second in the men’s pair A-final on Saturday‚ more than five seconds behind Romania’s world championship silver medallist crew of Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa.

But Brittain was rowing strokeside for the first time in more than seven years.

Behind him and Smith in fourth was the Italian outfit that included 2017 world champion Giuseppe Vicino and SA’s second pair‚ Luc Daffarn and Charles Brittain in sixth spot.

National coach Roger Barrow said there was a small margin between his squad’s top heavyweight men‚ adding he would put them into three pairs and two fours at the SA championships next weekend.