Grey must brace for onslaught from Paul Roos

Grey High will continue their challenging start to the regular schools rugby season when they host Stellenbosch powerhouse Paul Roos Gymnasium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

With both teams unbeaten in 2019, this annual derby promises to deliver another exciting showdown, with the home team facing arguably their biggest test of the season so far.

Following some impressive displays in the various early-season festivals, Grey faced a sterner examination on Saturday against St Andrew’s in Makhanda, snatching a draw with a late try.

Now they will need to maintain a high level of performance against a Stellenbosch outfit who are regularly rated among the top rugby-playing schools in the country.

The Grey sides have been competitive over the years against Paul Roos.

Two years ago, they scored 14 points in the last 12 minutes to snatch a 22-20 win and deny the Stellenbosch side a hat-trick of victories.

However, Paul Roos rectified matters with a thumping 43-8 win in 2018, when they fielded one of the most powerful sides in recent times, losing only to Grey College (28-26) in their final match of the season.

The class of 2019 will be looking to maintain that sort of level on Saturday and there can be no doubt that Grey High will have their hands full throughout the 80 minutes.

In a clash of Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage rivals, Framesby travel across the Chatty River to take on Daniel Pienaar in a match where the home side will be well tested.

With powerful, energetic forwards and lively backs, Framesby have swept all opposition aside this year and it will take a courageous performance by the Uitenhage lads to halt the Port Elizabeth juggernaut.

Another Uitenhage team, Brandwag, travel to Cradock for what is always a testing encounter against Marlow.

A year ago, the teams fought out a 33-26 battle in Uitenhage, won by Brandwag, and Saturday’s encounter is sure to be another close affair.

Marlow have lost a few matches in 2019, but will be up for the battle on their home turf, while Brandwag will be keen to maintain a good record, which includes only one defeat at the hands of Duineveld (13-12).

Following a bright start to the season, Despatch will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they host Otto du Plessis.

The home team won three in a row before losing to Potch Gymnasium (31-24) and Daniel Pienaar (29-24), but they gave a good account of themselves and are capable of testing the Otto outfit.

After being outplayed by Framesby, Pearson will have a slightly easier task when they travel to East London for a clash with Stirling.

The home side have lost four in a row this season and Pearson will start as the favourites.

Fixtures

(subject to change, home teams first): DF Malherbe v Alex, Humansdorp v Ndzondelelo, Booysens Park v John Walton, Newton Tech v Cillie, Daniel Pienaar v Framesby (2.15), Cambridge v Graeme, Nico Malan v Langenhoven Gym (12.20), Stirling v Pearson, Bertram v Arcadia, Andrew Rabie v Westering (11.15), Bonzai v Uitenhage, Marlow v Brandwag (2pm), Despatch v Otto du Plessis (12.10), Gill v Grens, Grey High v Paul Roos (3.30), Union High v VP