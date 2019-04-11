Henry Davids leads Titans to bonus-point victory over Cobras

A measured half-century by Henry Davids laid the platform for the Titans to claim their first win of the CSA T20 Challenge season with a seven-wicket bonus-point win over the Cape Cobras in Benoni on Wednesday.

The veteran opener struck 57 off 39 balls (8 fours, 1 six), batting for 14 overs, as the hosts chased down a 151-victory target with 26 balls to spare.

There were also useful contributions by Theunis de Bruyn (29 off 13 balls) and Diego Rosier (43 not out off 27 balls) – the defending champions making light work of a tricky target at Willowmoore Park.

The result also represented a perfect response to the home side’s disappointing opening loss when they were beaten by the Warriors, and the weather, on the DLS Method over the weekend.

Mark Boucher’s side were excellent throughout on the East Rand, and after winning the toss and bowling, they chipped away regularly to keep the Cobras in check.

Shaun von Berg (1/18) and the double-handed Gregory Mahlokwana (1/19) were excellent, while Eldred Hawken (1/39) picked up the key wicket of Hashim Amla (2) early on.

There were 20s from Janneman Malan (22), Simon Khomari (20) and Vernon Philander (22 not out), while Kyle Verreynne struck an impressive 44 off 38 before taking a blow from a Junior Dala delivery that forced him to retire hurt.

Rory Kleinveldt smashed two sixes in the final over that gave the away side a seemingly competitive 150 for five.

But that total proved no match for the Titans as they eased to victory and second place on the standings.

