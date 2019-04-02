Collegiate U14s triumph at festival

Collegiate Girls’ High attended the third edition of the Roedean Autumn Sports Festival in Johannesburg at the weekend.

The tournament comprises U14 hockey, netball and squash teams from across the country, with most of the elite schools in the three disciplines taking part.

The hockey section consisted of 24 teams, split up into four pools of six, with crosspool playoffs.

Games were 25 minutes one way and were played at Roedean and St John’s College.

Collegiate’s pool consisted of Brescia House (5-0), Kingsmead (3-0), St Mary’s DSG (2-0), Roedean Festival Team (5-0) and Pretoria Girls (4-0).

All five games were won at a canter, with the team not even conceding a shot at goal.

After topping their pool, Collegiate automatically qualified for the quarterfinals, where they met Garsfontein, from Pretoria.

They provided a different challenge for the coastal girls as they were much bigger and more physical in the tackle.

Collegiate took an early lead through a well-worked goal by Nicole Dames.

That seemed to fire up the Pretoria team which launched wave after wave of attacks, but Collegiate stood firm in defence.

Eventually, a penalty corner goal by Kyla Nienaber put the game to bed.

Collegiate then met Eunice from Bloemfontein in a tense clash.

The PE side started well and barely allowed Eunice out of their own half, but spurned a few good chances.

Eunice did manage to carve out two good opportunities, but Lucy Parris was in inspired form in the goals.

Collegiate thought they had won it at the death – only to see a last-ditch goal-line clearance deny them the win.

The match was to be decided through a sudden death penalty shootout and Lizzie Porter stepped up to give Collegiate the advantage they held on to until the end.

The final against St Mary’s Waverley saw Collegiate take an early lead and they went into cruise control for most of the game before conceding their first goal of the tournament to a stroke.

The coastal girls rallied one more time and Dames was on hand to seal the victory for Collegiate.

● The netball girls enjoyed a successful tour, finishing sixth out of 16 teams and recording good victories over St Mary’s Waverley (18-12), St Andrew’s (23-8) and Kingsmead (23-7).

Their only pool loss was to Durban Girls’ College, who had an excellent young team.

Collegiate were eliminated by Eunice in the quarterfinals.

After beating St Dominic’s College from Johannesburg (18-14) in the playoff game, the girls ran out of steam and were unable to replicate the kind of form they had displayed throughout the festival, going down 17-11 to St Andrew’s.