After his heroics with the national side at the weekend‚ Percy Tau will return to domestic action this weekend with his Belgian second-tier club Royal Union St Gilloise as their season enters a new‚ intriguing and complicated phase.

Union missed out on promotion to the top-flight‚ but the unusual structure of the Belgian league means they now have the opportunity to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Perhaps more interestingly for Tau‚ who is on loan from English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion‚ it will give him a chance to test himself against top-flight opposition over the coming months.

The play-offs see the 12 competing teams split into two pools‚ each containing six sides.

Group A consists of the clubs that finished in positions seven‚ nine‚ 12 and 14 in the elite league joining the teams that ended second and fourth in the second-tier.

Group B is made up of the clubs that ended in positions eight‚ 10‚ 11‚ 13 and 15 in the top-flight‚ as well as Tau’s Union.