Percy Tau now turns his attention to matters in Europe
After his heroics with the national side at the weekend‚ Percy Tau will return to domestic action this weekend with his Belgian second-tier club Royal Union St Gilloise as their season enters a new‚ intriguing and complicated phase.
Union missed out on promotion to the top-flight‚ but the unusual structure of the Belgian league means they now have the opportunity to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.
Perhaps more interestingly for Tau‚ who is on loan from English Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion‚ it will give him a chance to test himself against top-flight opposition over the coming months.
The play-offs see the 12 competing teams split into two pools‚ each containing six sides.
Group A consists of the clubs that finished in positions seven‚ nine‚ 12 and 14 in the elite league joining the teams that ended second and fourth in the second-tier.
Group B is made up of the clubs that ended in positions eight‚ 10‚ 11‚ 13 and 15 in the top-flight‚ as well as Tau’s Union.
It means that over the next while he will tackle elite league sides Kortrijk‚ Excel Mouscron‚ Zulte Waregem‚ Waasland-Beveren and Cercle Brugge‚ starting with a match against the latter at home on Saturday.
It will be a chance for Tau to further his European education at a higher level than he has been playing this season‚ which can only be good for his prospects and those of the national side.
The winners of the two pools will meet for a place in the play-off finals‚ where they will challenge the side that finishes fourth in the Belgian UEFA Champions League play-offs for a place in the Europa League next season.
Tau has enjoyed a strong season for Union‚ netting 10 goals in 27 starts in all competitions.