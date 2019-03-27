Goal spree keeps PE Stars on top of log
The goal, which was courtesy of Ruwan Xundu, moved the team’s goal scoring tally to 50 goals, making Stars the first side in the league to reach this milestone this season.
The goal, which was courtesy of Ruwan Xundu, moved the team’s goal scoring tally to 50 goals, making Stars the first side in the league to reach this milestone this season.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.