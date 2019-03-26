Snyders strides clear at Nomads SA Boys at Humewood Golf Club

Tyran Snyders from Western Province made a statement of intent with an opening five-under-par 67 to lead the first round of the Nomads SA Boys Under-19 Stroke Play Championship at Humewood Golf Club on Monday.

Only nine players managed to break par on the opening day when the 128-strong starting field were subjected to all four seasons in the 72-hole qualifier for the Match Play stage in the Bay.

The afternoon session teed off on the wet and windy side of the draw and the three-time Bridge Fund Managers Junior Series winner had to navigate his way around the championship links layout in sweeping rain and a strong wind.

Snyders wiped out a bogey at the third with an eagle at the par five seventh and a brace of birdies at eight and nine took him through the turn on three-under.

The Durbanville golfer birdied all three par fives coming home – the 11th, 15th and 17th holes – to offset his only other bogey on the day at the par four 13th on his way to setting an unchallenged clubhouse target.

Fellow Western Province junior Sam Simpson and Nikhil Rama from Central Gauteng returned rounds of 69 to tie for second.

Former Nomads SA Boys U-13, U-15 and U-17 champion Casey Jarvis made a solid start in his bid for a ‘grand slam’ of SA Boys titles. The Ekurhuleni golfer turned one-over, but a trio of birdies from the par five 15th saw Jarvis clock in with a two-under 70.

The State Mines golfer shares fourth with Barend Botha from Southern Cape and reigning South African Stroke Play champion Jayden Schaper from Ekurhuleni, the country’s only junior to have achieved the SA Boys ‘grand slam’.

Yurav Premlall from Ekurhuleni registered a one-under-par 71 to tie for seventh with fellow GolfRSA National Squad member Kian Rose and Kayle Wykes from Central Gauteng.

Malan Potgieter from Kirkwood Golf Club led the local challenge with a one-over 71.

First Round Scores – Stroke Play Qualifier (top 20)

67 - Tyran Snyders

69 - Samuel Simpson; Nikhil Rama

70 - Casey Jarvis; Jayden Schaper; Barend Botha

71 - Kian Rose; Kayle Wykes; Yurav Premlall

72 - Nikhil Gopal; Ayden Senger; Jordan Burnand; Martin Vorster; Aidon Willemse

73 - Ben van Wyk; Jordan Duminy; Nico Booyens; Matt Walters; Malan Potgieter

74 - Joshua Bürki; Reece Coleman; Jaime Clive Lewis; Alexander Pienaar; Drikus Joubert