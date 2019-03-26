TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela is respected for the positive approach he takes to setting up his teams and says he will not change that philosophy as he takes his side to the mother City for an all-National First Division Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Cape Umoya United on Wednesday.

The clash ensures there will be a second-tier side in this year’s semifinals‚ where Malesela has featured twice before – the first occasion in 2013 when he took unfancied United FC to the Last 4‚ where they were narrowly beaten by Kaizer Chiefs.

On paper Galaxy look the stronger side‚ but they have made three visits to Cape Town this season in the league and lost every time.

Malesela‚ though‚ says that does not go anywhere close to telling the full story.

“We dominate [opponents] but then make individual errors to lose‚” Malesela tells TimesLIVE.

“So that does not look great‚ but I think it is a myth that we struggle in Cape Town.

"We have played quite well every time we have been there‚ it is just about the mistakes we have made. If we can cut those out …”