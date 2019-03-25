Nedbank runners tops in men’s races

The Nedbank Athletic Club made a clean sweep of the men’s and junior men’s category as the Lake Farm Centre celebrated the 24th edition of its annual Charity Run & Ride fundraiser in perfect conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, 693 runners took part in the 10km road and trail distances organised by the Achilles Club.

On Sunday, an enthusiastic turnout of 126 participants took part in the fun mountain bike events.

The day raised almost R25,000 for Lake Farm Centre.

In the 10km road race on Saturday, Rodney Prins was first home in 33 minutes 40 seconds, followed by junior athlete Anele Voorman with Malibongwe Mbelu third.

Kayla Nell, of Run 4 Christ, led the women home in 44:02.

Ambesa Tokwe (Nedbank) was first in the 5km race.

Jonathan Benjamin won the 15km trail run in 1:05:30 with Claire McCann the first woman home in 1:28:20.

On Sunday, Benjamin Brown won the gruelling 20km mountain bike ride through the Royalston Estate and Liza Mason the women’s category.

James Goodwin, Mike Goodwin and Irma Struwig were the top-three finishers in the 14km ride.

Daniel Ruiters and Matthew Els won the 6km and 3km kids’ rides respectively.