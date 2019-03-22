The Nedbank Ke Yona (NKY) team search initiative has added a venue in the Northern Cape‚ South Africa’s soccer-starved largest province‚ for the 2019 edition of the football talent search initiative.

The venues for this year’s NKY have been announced by the organisers for the annual initiative that selects 48 players between the age of 18 and 23 for a series of “boot camps”‚ from which an eventual squad of 18 is selected.

The Nedbank Ke Yona team play a friendly against the 2018-19 Absa Premiership champions‚ and its members have the opportunity to train with a PSL team for a month.

“Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley will hold trials on May 11 in an expanded hunt for the next Aubrey Modiba (Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United)‚ Bongani Sam (SA Under-23 Olympic qualifying squad call-up and Bloemfontein Celtic) and Ricardo Versuur (Highlands Park)‚” an NKY statement read.

“North End Stadium in East London (April 27)‚ Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo (May 2)‚ Dr Petros Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein (May 12)‚ Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg (May 25)‚ Ikamva in Cape Town (June 1) and Rand Stadium in Gauteng (June 8) complete the rest of the tryout dates and venues.”

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 23 hoping to join the class of 2019 can register for the NKY trials using the cellphone *120*KEYONA# USSID.