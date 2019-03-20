Sundowns to face Africa’s most successful club Al Ahly in Champions League showdown

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Africa’s most successful club Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the African Champions League after the draw was made in Cairo on Wednesday night.

Sundowns missed out on a place among the seeds after finishing runners-up in their pool‚ and now face a daunting two-legged quarterfinal against the Egyptian giants‚ who are eight-time winners of the competition.

If Sundowns make it past this stage they will face a semi-final against either Horoya from Guinea or Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca‚ who they met in the pool stages earlier this season.

Sundowns famously beat Ahly’s great rivals Zamalek in the final of the 2016 Champions League competition‚ and will perhaps feel fortunate they missed a trip to holders Esperance of Tunisia‚ and a difficult tie against DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Ahly‚ runners-up last year but not at their best in 2018-19‚ have a good history against South African sides though and have beaten both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in previous finals of the Champions League.