Bones could crack in the showdown between IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and German challenger Artur “Thunderman” Mann‚ which will headline the Golden Gloves No Mercy bill on Saturday evening at Emperors Palace.

That is simply because there is a lot big on the horizon for the winner.

Lerena – a former SA‚ WBC Youth and WBA Pan African is rated No 11 by both the WBA and the IBF‚ and eighth by the Ring Magazine. Mann‚ 28‚ is rated No 10 by the IBF.

There is speculation that undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk will vacate his WBA Super‚ WBC‚ IBF and WBO belts. That on its own has spiced up the clash between Lerena and Mann‚ who have promised each other nothing but a beating.

The bout will be jointly-staged by Lerena’s promoter Rodney Berman and German promoter and manager Wilfried Sauerland‚ the Hall of Fame inductee‚ who will both be at ringside on Saturday night.

Lerena and Mann were within the required weight limit during their official weigh-in conducted by Boxing SA Gauteng provincial manager Archie Nyingwa and Doctor Stephen Selepe on Friday.

The limit for the cruiserweight division is 90.71 kilograms. Lerena‚ who will bid for his third defence‚ tipped the scale at 90.45kg. Kazakhstani-born‚ German-based challenger Mann registered 90.55kg.

Their 12-rounder will headline Golden Gloves’ No Mercy tournament‚ an eight-bout card.

The competitors for the vacant WBA Pan African junior middleweight title‚ Boyd Allen and John Bopape‚ were also within the 69.85kg required limit.

Allen was 69.5kg while Bopape tipped the scale at 69.1kg.

Frank Rodriguez and Michael Markram were way below 79.38kg‚ the limit for the light heavyweights. They will do battle over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng title.

Rodriguez registered 78.85kg while Markram was lighter at 78.55kg.

No Mercy bill -

Main Bout:

IBO Cruiserweight World Title - 12 Rounds: Kevin Lerena (SA) v Artur Mann (Ger)

Bout 1:

Middleweight - 8 Rounds: Thembani Mhlanga v Roarke Knapp

Bout 2:

WBA Pan African Jr Middleweight Title - 12 Rounds: John Bopape v Boyd Allen

Bout 3:

Catchweight - 4 Rounds: Xhek Paskali (Ger) v Alex Kabangu (DRC)

Bout 4:

Gauteng Light Heavyweight title - 10 Rounds: Frank Rodriquez v Michael Markram

Bout 5:

Cruiserweight - 8 Rounds: Faradji Said v Keaton Gomes

Bout 6:

Welterweight - 6 Rounds: Timo Schwatrzkopf (Ger) v Gift Boholo (SA)